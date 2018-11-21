Grand opening

YOUNGSTOWN

Steelite International Corporate Showroom & Experience Center, 201 E. Commerce St., Floor 5, will host a grand-opening reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

Appetizers and cocktails will be served.

RSVP to Makenzie Logan at 724-856-7161 or mlogan@steeliteusa.com. Business casual attire.

Mahoning Valley Safety Council event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the Mahoning Valley Safety Council will host an emergency preparedness event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Maronite Center, 1555 S. Meridian Road.

Phil Ormandy of the American Red Cross will help employers prepare for evacuations, weather disasters, medical emergencies, workplace violence, terrorism emergencies and more.

The cost to attend is $25 for chamber members; $35 for nonmembers. Register at regionalchamber.com.

Good Morning event

VIENNA

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced it will host its annual Good Morning, Trumbull County program from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The event will feature Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka; Col. Dan Sarachene, commander of the 910th Airlift Wing at YARS; America Makes Executive Director Rob Gorham; and Sarah Boyarko, COO of the chamber.

The cost to attend is $20 for chamber members; $30 for nonmembers.

Register at regionalchamber.com. Registration must be received by Monday.

Postal Service holiday delivery

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages, for a total of nearly 16 billion deliveries this holiday season, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

“The Postal Service is ready to deliver for the holiday season,” said Youngstown Postmaster Tom Kerns. “Our dedicated employees are proud to deliver more packages to homes than any other shipper.”

The USPS is expanding its Sunday delivery operations to locations with high-package volumes beginning this Sunday.

The Boardman and Poland post offices will be open Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit usps.com for information.