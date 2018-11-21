Downtown Christmas tree delivery delayed

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Park & Recreation Department is reporting a delay in the delivery in the city's annual Christmas tree to Central Square.

A Struthers family donated the tree. A park spokesman said there was a slight problem with clearance with AT&T lines, but the matter is resolved and tree is on its way. Diamond Steel Construction workers are donating their time to bring the tree downtown. The tree should arrive between 11 and 11:30 a.m.