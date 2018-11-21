City’s tree chosen

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s 2018 Christmas tree has been chosen. The blue spruce is being donated by Debbie and Bob Nestor, of 890 Fifth St., Struthers. Diamond Steel Construction workers will donate their time and company equipment to assist the Department of Parks & Recreation in removing and transporting the tree to Central Square. The tree has been rescheduled to arrive on the square at 10 a.m. today.

Fiscal caution ends

COLUMBUS

Newton Township has been removed from fiscal caution, a designation in effect since October 2012, Auditor of State Dave Yost announced Tuesday.

Among the township’s financial problems were fund deficits totaling $153,001 and $147,967 in 2011 and 2012 and failure to submit annual financial reports to the state auditor.

“A series of missteps set Newton Township on a downward spiral toward a financial crisis,” Yost said. “The community deserves credit for confronting its financial challenges head-on to bring the township back to higher ground.”

Officials implemented a financial-recovery plan containing 17 steps to increase revenue and decrease spending. As of Sept. 30, 2018, all funds had positive balances, and the general fund totaled $389,089.

Rep.-elect promises to assist communities

POLAND

State representative-elect Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, promised to advocate for communities like Poland Village at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“I will do everything I can for every local community,” Manning said. He asked council to create a list of issues in the village that could benefit from state assistance.

Manning defeated Democrat Eric Ungaro earlier this month. Manning, who served on New Middletown Village Council, assured council there is a movement in the Ohio General Assembly to restore local government funds.

“I feel the pain of not having funds you once had,” Manning said.

Saturation patrol set

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The Neshannock Police Department will perform a saturation patrol today throughout the township, focusing on impaired driving and seat-belt usage.

OH WOW! center closed Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., will be closed Thursday. It will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday for its Black Friday membership sale. The first person through the door will receive a free five-person membership, valued at $120.

From 9 to 10 a.m., memberships will be available at 50 percent off. Those memberships purchased from 10 a.m. until noon will be sold at a 25 percent discount. OH WOW! will also be running discounts on merchandise Friday.

Boy, 10, charged with theft of vehicle

BOARDMAN

A court date is pending in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center for a 10-year-old boy who police said stole his mother’s boyfriend’s car and ran away from his home at Ron Joy Place Friday night.

According to reports, the youth returned home while police investigated the incident. He told them he “decided to go for a joy ride.” He was arrested on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle and also charged with being an unruly juvenile.