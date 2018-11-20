Youngstown's 2018 Christmas tree arrives downtown Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s 2018 Christmas tree has been chosen. The blue spruce is being donated by Debbie and Bob Nestor, of 890 Fifth St., Struthers. Diamond Steel Construction workers will donate their time and company equipment to assist the Department of Parks & Recreation in removing and transporting the tree to Central Square.

The tree has been rescheduled to arrive on the square at 10 a.m. today.