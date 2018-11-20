Youngstown zoning board approves medical marijuana dispensary

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals will recommend that city council approve a zoning change for a lot on the city’s South Side allowing the upcoming Quest Wellness medical marijuana dispensary to operate.

The dispensary is considered a regulated use entity under the city’s ordinances, as is the distillery, despite the fact the business lies outside of the city’s boarders. Regulated use entities are prohibited to open within 500 feet of another regulated use entity without prior permission from the city.