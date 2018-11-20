Woman sought in Sunday night stabbing surrenders

BOARDMAN — The suspect in the stabbing incident Sunday was arrested a Monday night, said police chief Todd Werth.

Werth said Boardman Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service searched for Kalia Larae Rivers Soloman, 18, who turned herself in at 5:30 p.m.

She was arrested on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence and is currently in the Mahoning County jail.

On Sunday night a man entered the Shell gas station on Market Street seeking help. He had an open wound on the lower left side of his back and was bleeding heavily.

The victim told police that his girlfriend stabbed him in an argument at an apartment on Shields Road that turned physical. In addition to stabbing him, she punched him in the face and scratched his neck and face, he said.

The victim was transported to Mercy Health Youngstown for treatment.