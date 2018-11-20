Woman reports case of harassment at park

BOARDMAN

A woman reported being harassed while walking her dog near the East Golf Hike and Bike Trail in Mill Creek MetroParks on Sunday afternoon.

She told police that a man approached her and said, “Nice master, can I pet her?” He stated he was talking to the dog and asked to pet the victim.

The victim told the suspect to stop following her.

The suspect started “yelling obscenities” at the victim and only stopped when she threatened to call the police.

She described the suspect as a male in his 60s about 5 feet 9 inches tall. She also told the police he was wearing glasses and had a white beard and mustache.

Water bottles tampered with, teachers report

BOARDMAN

An employee of St. Charles School reported Friday morning two teachers had their water bottles tampered with, according to police reports.

One told police she found her water bottle was filled with a cloudy liquid and smelled like liquid cleaner. She located an open jug of Mr. Clean in the cleaning closet that smelled like the liquid in her water bottle.

A second teacher retrieved his water bottle from the refrigerator and said it “did not taste right,” he told police. Police collected the water bottles for testing.

Man pleads not guilty

WARREN

A not-guilty plea was entered Monday in Warren Municipal Court for Mehki N. Walker, 18, of Woodbine Street Southeast, to aggravated robbery and discharging firearms within 1,000 feet of a school after two incidents Friday at the same Kenmore Avenue Southeast home.

The first incident was at 5 p.m., when a man said he attempted to buy a television from two males at the address. He paid $150 for the television, but when he asked for the remote control and tried to leave, one of the men pointed a gun at him. The other male yelled at him to get out and escorted him from the house.

At 9:38 p.m., police were called to the same home for shots fired, determined the shots came from inside the home, found Walker inside and found a handgun under the bed. Police said the weapons charge was from the second incident. The robbery was from the first incident.

Youngstown man faces charge of falsification

WARREN

James W. Chapman, 30, of Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with falsification Friday afternoon at Main Avenue and Miller Street Southwest after giving police a false name during a traffic stop.

Police first observed him in a car parked at a known drug house on Burton Street Southeast at 3:10 p.m. An officer tried to follow the car but lost it in traffic. He later observed it speeding on Main Avenue and made a stop.

Officers found $3,300 in cash in Chapman’s pocket.

Officers then learned there had been a call from Main Avenue at Walnut Street of a car like Chapman’s hitting a fence and that occupants threw a bottle of pills from the car. Police went there and found a bottle of pills and damage on the fence that Chapman’s car matched. The pills were sent to the state crime lab for testing.

Shoplifting at Rite Aid

WARREN

Police are looking for a man in his late 20s about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown or blond facial hair, brown sweatshirt with paint stains and a ball cap with orange brim who stole items from the Rite Aid, 2840 Youngstown Road, at 5 p.m. Friday.

The man then “shoulder checked” an employee to get past her and out of the store. Stolen were body wash, soap, razors and other items.

The employee said she called 911 when she first saw him because he had stolen from the store before. She was not injured, she said.

Bond set for man facing rape, child-sex charges

WARREN

Bond of $1 million was set Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for Todd Hundley, 45, of Mendon, Ohio, after he pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and three of gross sexual imposition.

If convicted of the rape charge, Hundley could get a life prison sentence.

His indictment alleges he engaged in sexual conduct with a girl, 9, in May, and had sexual contact with the girl, also in May.

He is also accused of engaging in sexual contact with another young girl once each in April and May. He was secretly indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Garden District to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

The Garden District Neighborhood Association will have its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in Colonial Hall of St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave. Jerry O’Hara, president, will officiate. Guest speaker will be Mayor Jamael Tito Brown. Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, will give an update of activities in the city and police officer Melvin Johnson also will attend.

Neighbor threw dog waste in yard, police in Boardman report

BOARDMAN

A resident of Sciota Avenue reported her neighbors threw dog feces at the side of her house Saturday evening, according to police reports.

The victim told police her neighbors allow their dogs to poop in her front yard, despite the fact she has confronted them about the issue.

When the victim’s husband discovered dog feces in their front yard Saturday afternoon, he placed the feces in a plastic bag and set it by the neighbors side door, police say.

The victim told police a few hours later, the neighbor removed the feces from the bag and threw it at the victim’s house.

The police spoke with the suspect who admitted to throwing the feces but claimed the victim has no way of proving their dogs have been pooping in the victim’s yard.