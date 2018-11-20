Warren man gets 35 years in 'outrageous' rape case

WARREN — Calling it "one of the most outrageous things I've ever seen come before this court," Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Keion L. Stella, 35, of Dunstan Drive Northwest, to 35 years in prison today for raping an ex-girlfriend and her daughter multiple times in October 2017.

Stella apologized before receiving his agreed-upon sentence in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, saying , "It's a horrible thing. I can't make excuses for it."

Stella still has a pending case in Mahoning County alleging he raped another woman a day after he committed offenses in Warren.