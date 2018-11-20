thanksgiving | What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed various days forThanksgiving. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

City offices: Youngstown, Warren, Salem and Sharon, closed Thursday. Niles and New Castle, closed Thursday and Friday. Newton Falls Municipal Court will close at noon Wednesday, closed Thursday and Friday.

County offices: Columbiana, closed Thursday. Mahoning, Trumbull, Mercer and Lawrence, closed Thursday and Friday.

All state and federal offices: closed Thursday.

Schools: Warren, closed this week; Youngstown, Niles and Sharon, closed Thursday and Friday; New Castle, Salem, closed Wednesday to Monday; Youngstown Diocese, the office is closed Thursday and Friday, all schools closed Thursday to Monday, some schools will also close Wednesday. Check with individual schools to confirm.

Universities: Youngstown State University and Kent State University at Trumbull, closed Wednesday through Friday; Eastern Gateway Community College, closed Thursday and Friday.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): closed Thursday.

Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County and Warren-Trumbull, closed Thursday; Kinsman Free Public Library, closed Thursday through Saturday; Hubbard Public Library, McKinley Memorial Library, Niles, and Newton Falls Public Library, will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, closed Thursday.; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville, will close at noon Wednesday, closed Thursday and Friday; Girard Free Library, closed Wednesday to Sunday.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed Thursday.

Banks: Chase Bank, Charter One, Cortland Banks, Farmers National Bank, First National Bank, Chemical Bank, Warren, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Home Savings & Loan, Huntington Bank, Austintown, Key Bank, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, closed Thursday.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste, closed Thursday, collection schedule is one day behind; city of Youngstown, Waste Management, closed Thursday and Friday, collection will be one day behind.