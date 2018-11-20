Steam whistle blow day at B&O Station

YOUNGSTOWN — The industrial whistles that once were heard throughout the Mahoning Valley will be back for a day as the Mahoning Valley Railroad Historical Association presents its annual Whistle Blow day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave.

The whistles are the same that marked shift changes at the steel mills or were mounted on locomotives. They have been largely silent since the 1970s.

Admission is free. For a donation of $1, visitors can pull the cord and blow a steam whistle.

Donations will benefit the MVRHA’s efforts to preserve the steel mill railroad rolling stock and locomotives that are displayed at the James Marter Yard on Poland Avenue. For information, go to MVRHA.org.