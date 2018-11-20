State rep.-elect Manning promises to help Poland Village, other communities


November 20, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

POLAND — State representative-elect Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, promised to advocate for communities like Poland Village at tonight's council meeting.

“I will do everything I can for every local community,” Manning said. He asked council to create a list of issues in the village that could benefit from state assistance.

Manning defeated Democrat Eric Ungaro earlier this month. Manning, who served on New Middletown Village Council, assured council there is a movement in the Ohio General Assembly to restore local government funds.

“I feel the pain of not having funds you once had,” Manning said.

