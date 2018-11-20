State removes Newton Township from fiscal caution

COLUMBUS — Newton Township has been removed from fiscal caution, a designation in effect since October 2012, Auditor of State Dave Yost announced today.

Among the township’s financial problems were fund deficits totaling $153,001 and $147,967 in 2011 and 2012 and failure to submit annual financial reports to the state auditor.

“A series of missteps set Newton Township on a downward spiral toward a financial crisis,” Yost said. “The community deserves credit for confronting its financial challenges head-on to bring the township back to higher ground.”

Officials implemented a financial-recovery plan containing 17 steps to increase revenue and decrease spending. As of Sept. 30, 2018, all funds had positive balances and the general fund totaled $389,089.