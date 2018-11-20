Second Harvest gets high rating in network

YOUNGSTOWN

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley has been rated fourth out of 200 food banks affiliated with the Feeding America network.

“We are proud to be affiliated with the Feeding America Network, and to be recognized by Charity Navigator with such a rating is very humbling,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest.

Only food banks in Sioux City, Iowa; Dayton, Ohio, and Seattle, Wash., fared better than Second Harvest on the survey.

Based on accountability, transparency and financial health, Charity Navigator identified the top 40 food banks in 24 states.

The ratings also indicate the percentage of money spent on programs and services and administration and other expenses, said Iberis.

Charity Navigator gave Second Harvest a score of 100, saying the local food bank spent 97 percent of the $17,961,797 raised, $15.5 million of which was donated food. The rest of the $17.9 million represents community support, Iberis said.

Second Harvest not only solicits, stores, and distributes food to hunger-relief organizations in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties, it also provides education and advocacy.

Second Harvest, through its member agencies, fill some 15,000 requests for food assistance in the tri-county area per week.

“Our goal has been and will continue to be to provide the most value possible for the people of the Mahoning Valley,” said Iberis.