Saudi king stays silent on son’s role in killing of journalist

Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Monday gave his first major speech since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, expressing support for his son, the crown prince, and making no mention of allegations that the young royal ordered the killing.

The annual policy speech by the king instead highlighted Saudi Arabia’s priorities for the coming year, focusing on issues such as the war in Yemen, security for Palestinians, stability in the oil market, countering rival Iran and job creation for Saudis.

The king voiced support for his favored son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying that the 32-year-old heir to the throne is focused on developing the capabilities of Saudi youth. The prince oversees all major levers of power in the kingdom, ranging from security to the economy.

“The country is working tirelessly to create more jobs and training for Saudi youth,” Salman said. “The crown prince, chairman of the Council of Economic Affairs and Development, has focused on developing human capabilities and preparing the new generation for future jobs.”

Saudi media reported Monday that the crown prince will attend the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires later this month. It would be the first trip abroad for the crown prince after the Oct. 2 slaying of Khashoggi, and would bring him face to face with world leaders from the U.S., Turkey, Canada and European countries that have strongly criticized the kingdom for the brutal killing.