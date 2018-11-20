Penguin City to take over B&O brewery

YOUNGSTOWN — Penguin City Beer announced this morning it will be taking over the brewery at the B&O Station downtown.

The company announced it has signed a lease with the B&O and has started construction at the site, which is located on Mahoning Avenue.

“We are proud of this company and what it means for us and Youngstown,” Penguin City said in an Instagram post this morning. “Thank you, Youngstown, for all your support. It means the world to us!”

The B&O property is owned and operated by the Cassile-Arroyo family. Plans to sell the property have been shelved, as the next generation of the family has taken over management of the B&O.

The property includes the Boxcar Lounge bar, which recently launched a food menu, as well as a banquet center.