Ohio AG sues Energy Wise Home Improvements

YOUNGSTOWN — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a consumer protection lawsuit today against Energy Wise Home Improvements.

The lawsuit accuses Energy Wise Home of failing to fulfill promised services, performing substandard work and refusing to honor warranties.

The company, which listed an address on Youngstown-Poland Road, has generated more than 180 complaints from consumers from the Mahoning Valley and other parts of Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania since it closed abruptly in mid-October.