NEWSMAKERS

Prosecutors double down on charges against Weinstein

NEW YORK

New York prosecutors pushed back Monday against Harvey Weinstein’s latest attempt to have the criminal case against him dismissed, saying there is “ample evidence” to move forward with the sexual-assault charges against the former Hollywood producer.

In new court filings, the Manhattan district attorney’s office played down the witness coaching allegations against the lead detective in the case, saying the indictment against Weinstein should stand despite prosecutors’ recent decision to dismiss one of the six counts.

“There is no possibility that this issue in any way impaired the integrity of the grand jury or prejudiced the defendant,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Wilson wrote in the motion.

Elizabeth Smart gives birth to third child

SALT LAKE CITY

Teenage kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has given birth to her third child.

Smart announced the birth on her Instagram account Monday with a picture of her holding new daughter Olivia as husband Matthew Gilmour looks on.

In her post, Smart said, “So happy to welcome Olivia to our family!”

In 2002, Smart was kidnapped at age 14 from her Salt Lake City bedroom by street preacher Brian David Mitchell and held captive for nine months. Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and raping Smart.

Associated Press