More than $2M must be pared from 2019 Mahoning Co. budget requests

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County commissioners must find more than $2 million in cuts to 2019 departmental appropriations before the year’s finalized budget is presented at a Nov. 29 meeting.

Mahoning County departments requested a combined about 3.6 percent or $2.4 million more for 2019 than they received this year, and about $2.8 million more than is in the county’s current certificate of estimated resources.

“Some of those things are true needs,” said Audrey Tillis, commissioners’ executive director. “The goal is that we maintain our current service level.”

Commissioners are expected to approve the 2019 budget Dec. 6.

Today, commissioners met with representatives from the county’s Data Processing department, which requested $1,572,759, more than 14 percent than it received this year; auditor’s office, which requested $915,982, about 1 percent more; Building Regulation, which was formerly a separate fund but is transitioning into the general fund and requested $872,139; and Probate Court, which requested $1,107,180 for 2019, just $4,514 more than it received this year.

