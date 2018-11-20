Man faces charges of domestic violence

boardman

A man was arrested after a domestic-violence incident Saturday evening at the Shell gas station on Market Street.

According to police reports, Joshua Stearns, 26, of New Cumberland, W.Va., struck his girlfriend in the face while she was driving. Their son and daughter also were in the car.

The victim pulled into the gas station, ordered him out of the car, locked the doors and called 911. Stearns grabbed a gas pump nozzle and attempted to break the car window, police reported.

Stearns faces charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, domestic violence, disorderly conduct and four counts of retaliation. He is in the Mahoning County jail on a $35,750 bond pending his court appearance today.

Police seek suspect in Boardman stabbing

BOARDMAN

Police continue to search for the suspect in the stabbing Sunday night of a man at an apartment on Shields Road.

According to police reports, the man entered the Shell gas station at Market Street and Shields shortly after 5 p.m. seeking help. He had a wound on the lower side of his back and was bleeding heavily.

The victim told police his girlfriend stabbed him in an argument that turned physical. He said she also punched him in the face and scratched his neck and face.

Police went to the suspect’s residence on Shields Road and found a knife outside and noted blood on the doorknob. When no one answered, police gained entered by kicking in the door but no one was there.

The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment. Police signed charges against the suspect of domestic violence and felonious assault.

Homicide victim ID’d

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed on the East Side on Sunday as Christopher Jackson Jr., 21. An autopsy will be conducted. Youngstown homicide detectives are investigating.

Man nabbed after stop

AUSTINTOWN

Police confronted two people with BB guns and knives while pursuing a Leetonia man who fled a traffic stop Monday.

Officers arrested Logan S. Daugherty, 23, of Butcher Road, Leetonia, whom they reportedly caught in his vehicle spinning his tires recklessly just after 4 a.m. Monday along First Street. Daugherty reportedly ran from the vehicle and into a nearby home, along with the homeowner, and refused to come out. Officers discovered what appeared to be two handguns — actually BB guns — and knives in the vehicle.

Others standing on the porch of the home — one carrying a BB gun in his waistband and another with a knife — reportedly disobeyed police orders to step off the porch. The one with the knife, Alyssa B. Zebrasky, was issued a summons.

Officers ultimately were let into the home to arrest and then jail Daugherty on charges of failure to comply with a police order and obstructing official business. He told police he ran from the traffic stop because he “had to go to the bathroom.”

