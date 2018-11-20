Malvasi Sr. to get drug treatment

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who was taken into federal custody Monday at his son’s common pleas court hearing on a bail violation was freed hours later.

Michael Malvasi Sr., 56, of Canfield, was released after a short bond-revocation hearing in U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio after he agreed to check into an in-patient drug treatment facility .

The arrangement was worked out between Malvasi’s attorney and federal prosecutors. Magistrate Judge George Limbert approved the resolution.

Malvasi Sr. is on bond after pleading guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after police found an unregistered machine gun in his home while a search warrant was being served in 2017.

Prosecutors asked for his bond to be revoked because he failed three drug tests while awaiting sentencing, and part of his bond calls for him to not break the law and not abuse drugs.

Malvasi admitted using opiates once in August and twice in October.

He was picked up in the morning across the street from the Thomas D. Lambros and Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse as he was attending a pretrial hearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for his son, Michael Malvasi Jr., who faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from a fatal crash in November 2017 in Canfield.

The younger Malvasi is accused of causing an accident and then fleeing the scene, taking the body of a passenger who had died and dropping him off at an urgent-care facility.

No action was taken in the younger Malvasi’s hearing. He will have another pretrial hearing at a later date.