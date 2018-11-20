Champion man shot breaking into Warren home

WARREN — Billy R. Morrow Sr., 48, of Downs Road in Champion, was shot in the arm by the resident of a home on Hall Street Northwest early today as Morrow attempted to break into the house, the Warren Police Department said.

Morrow, who has a lengthy criminal record, was taken into custody and was charged with aggravated burglary. If convicted, Morrow could get 11 years in prison.

The Warren police report does not mention where Morrow was taken for treatment.

The burglary began at 1:03 a.m.

The resident, 66, and his wife were at home at the time.