Trustees discuss road levy passage, general fund increase

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

LIBERTY

The township’s general fund experienced about a $196,000 increase from Oct. 31, 2017, to Oct. 31, 2018, according to township Fiscal Officer Steve Shelton’s report.

The fund balance was $1,974 at the end of October last year, and was $198,758 at the end of October this year.

Last year, the township started about $153,000 in the red in January.

Shelton said the revenue from Optitraffic, the Tennessee-based company that operates the township’s speed cameras, was a big factor in the increase. Plus, the lighting costs are being taken out of an individual lighting fund instead of the general fund.

From May to November, the township collected about $143,000 from the speed cameras. Township officials decided earlier this year to split the revenue between the general fund and police fund, so the trustees Monday night approved allocating about $71,000 to the police fund.

During Shelton’s financial report, he also said the township will need to take out a $300,000 loan to cover police payroll for January and February 2019 until income taxes are collected in March 2019.

As of Oct. 31, there was $81,000 in the police fund.

Last year, the township borrowed about $400,000 for the payroll, though township Administrator Pat Ungaro pointed out the loan was paid off by June.

After discussing the recent passage of the 12-year, 2.25-mill road levy, the trustees unanimously approved a resolution to collect $1,624,951 over the 12-year period to repay a zero percent interest loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission to resurface and maintain more roads.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak mentioned the 19 roads resurfaced over the past six years need crack sealing. Trustee Arnie Clebone agreed there should be a focus on road maintenance.

The trustees unanimously approved a resolution to repeal a previous rule that didn’t authorize Liberty emergency medical services to provide ambulance service between Ohio and hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Upon further review from the township law director, the township determined the Liberty firefighters could still be covered Ohio Worker’s Compensation if needed. Fire Chief Gus Birch said they reviewed the rule because with Northside Regional Medical Center closed, some residents may need to go to Sharon Regional Medical Center, which is also owned by Steward.