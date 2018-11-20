Births


November 20, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Jeff and Sarah Shaffer, Youngstown, boy, Nov. 18.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Malia Goehring and Trent Jones, Warren, boy, Nov. 12.

Dustin and Sarah Ross, Warren, girl, Nov. 14.

John and Ashley Timmins, Warren, girl, Nov. 14.

Cailyn Strock and Nazareth Ciarrochi, Warren, girl, Nov. 16.

Stephanie Woodford and Joseph Boone, Warren, boy, Nov. 16.

Jamie Rozanski and Jesse Petty, Farmdale, girl, Nov. 16.

