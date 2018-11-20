Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Jeff and Sarah Shaffer, Youngstown, boy, Nov. 18.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Malia Goehring and Trent Jones, Warren, boy, Nov. 12.
Dustin and Sarah Ross, Warren, girl, Nov. 14.
John and Ashley Timmins, Warren, girl, Nov. 14.
Cailyn Strock and Nazareth Ciarrochi, Warren, girl, Nov. 16.
Stephanie Woodford and Joseph Boone, Warren, boy, Nov. 16.
Jamie Rozanski and Jesse Petty, Farmdale, girl, Nov. 16.
