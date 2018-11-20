Agenda Wednesday
Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.
McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
