3 East High School girls track stars to attend YSU
YOUNGSTOWN -- Three Youngstown City School District girls’ track athletes signed letters today committing to Youngstown State University.
Kyndia Matlock, Deshante Allen and Jahniya Bowers each signed and accepted YSU scholarships at a signing ceremony today at East High School.
Kyndia and Deshante attend East, and Jahniya is a Youngstown Rayen Early College High School student.
Kyndia will major in physical therapy, Deshante in pre-dentistry and Jahniya, nursing.
