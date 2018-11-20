3 East High School girls track stars to attend YSU


November 20, 2018 at 1:44p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN -- Three Youngstown City School District girls’ track athletes signed letters today committing to Youngstown State University.

Kyndia Matlock, Deshante Allen and Jahniya Bowers each signed and accepted YSU scholarships at a signing ceremony today at East High School.

Kyndia and Deshante attend East, and Jahniya is a Youngstown Rayen Early College High School student.

Kyndia will major in physical therapy, Deshante in pre-dentistry and Jahniya, nursing.

