YPD will deliver 100 turkeys today
YOUNGSTOWN — City police will be giving away 100 turkeys today.
Leonard Fisher, CEO of Handles Ice Cream, supplied the turkeys to be distributed by the department’s Community Police Unit.
Fisher is supplying the turkeys to give back to the community and to help foster better relations between the police and the community, a news release from the police department said.
The Community Policing Unit is delivering the turkeys across the city.
