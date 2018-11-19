Woman reports harassment as she walked her dog Sunday

BOARDMAN — A woman reported being harassed while walking her dog near the East Golf Hike and Bike Trail in Mill Creek MetroParks Sunday afternoon.

She told police that a man approached her and said, “Nice master, can I pet her?” The male stated he was talking to the dog and asked to pet the victim.

The victim told the suspect to stop following her.

The suspect started “yelling obscenities” at the victim and only stopped when she threatened to call the police.



She described the suspect as a male in his 60s, wearing glasses with a white beard and mustache.