Turkeys donated to the needy citywide

YOUNGSTOWN — Turkeys were on the move today throughout the city.

The city police department helped deliver 100 turkeys donated by Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt, while turkeys also were given to students at East High School and turkey dinners were served for lunch at Harding Elementary School.

Leo Fisher, CEO of Handel’s, said, “We want to share our gratitude with the community that has been so good to us.”

Fisher also said he hopes to grow the event and encourage more businesses to donate.

“We can make this an annual thing,” Fisher said.

