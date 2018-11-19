TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Nicholas E. Phelps, 25, and Meranda L. Geddes, 28, both of Warren.

Brian K. O’Malley, 48, of Niles, and Lori M. Revella, 57, of Girard.

Stephanie M. Koren, 33, and Chris-Robin B. Ronningen, 23, both of Warren.

John Cheeks, 80, and Shirley Burwell, 77, both of Mineral Ridge.

David S. Brantley, 36, and Francietta M. Smith, 44, both of Warren.

Brian K. Manse, 47, and Dominique R. Combs, 31, both of Warren.

Eric N. Formanek, 30, and Rachael L. Adams, 22, both of West Farmington.

Melanie F. Gregory, 31, of Youngstown, and John R. Rimar, 32, of Cortland.

Blagojce Micevski, 59, of Niles, and Milena Germanska, 51, of Madison Heights.

John S. Glaser Jr., 50, and Jodi L. Riedel, 54, both of Niles.

Stephanie L. Cunningham, 32, and Tricia L. Norris, 28, both of Warren.

Kevin M. DiBell, 27, and Amber M. Douglas, 25, both of Cortland.

Keith M. Thomas, 28, of Masury, and Rebecca L. Aikens, 24, of Farmdale.

Michael P. Ciolli, 40, and Angela T. Ricciulli, 42.

Dissolutions Asked

Ashley E. Heverly and Benjamin R. Heverly.

Cody Barnes and Samantha Barnes.

Michael Lew and Amy Lew.

Alvin C. Harney Jr. and Bobbie L. Harney.

Tamara Montell and Lee Montell.

Michelle A. Richards and Perry M. Richards.

Jaspar Johnson and Matthew Johnson.

Rachel L. Mattozzi and Anthony Mattozzi.

Stephanie J. White and Daniel B. White.

Divorces Asked

Kristen N. Cupan v. Raymond E. Horne.

Shelley L. Waid v. Nicholas Catazaro.

Jacquelyn R. Starcher v. Evan R. Starcher.

Duane Schaeffer v. Holly L. Schaeffer.

Amber L. Schreiber v. William M. Schreiber Sr.

John W. Fox Sr. v. Lisa A. Fox.

DOCKETS

Sam Lamancusa v. Margaret Honeychuck et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Charles A. Gregory et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sandra L. Percy et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Vernie Whitehair et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. John Cramer et al, tax foreclosure.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Marshall H. Knowlton et al, foreclosure.

Citizens Bank N.A. v. Mary C. Llewellyn et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mario D. Hudson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Willis Provitt et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Marion M. James et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Emerald S. Enterprises LLC, foreclosure.

US Bank N.A. v. Larry G. Maher et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Jeffrey Hume, foreclosure.

US Bank N.A. v. Dawn M. Damron et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Travis W. Dibell et al, foreclosure.

US Bank N.A. v. Darlene Hemmingway et al, foreclosure.

Eva M. Cornfield v. Kathy L. Bell et al, other civil.

Greg Bacon et al v. Allstate Insurance Co., other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Natalie Oswald, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Stacey Rozzo, other civil.

Todd Paulsey et al v. Stephen Kascak, other civil.

April Kane v. Apollo Solutions LLC et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Virginia Modarelli, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Anna B. Wilthew, other civil.

Niles Education Association OEA NEA et al v. Niles City School District Board of Education, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Roberta Wildman, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Charlene L. Gould, other civil.

Marlene Russomano v. Dennis Wolford, other civil.

City of Girard v. Mitchell Hulvalchick III, other civil.

Student Loan Solutions LLC v. Jessica A. Ward et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Crystal Miller, other civil.

Creditmax Inc v. Tadd Moran et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Kathy L. Alicea, other civil.

Cach LLC v. Charles Billock, other civil.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Lorena Mooney, other civil.

Credit Acceptance v. Jerry Harris et al, other civil.

C&F Finance Co. v. Jackie Burns, other civil.

Ally Financial Inc. v. Lewis A. Hiner, other civil.

Karen M. Angelo v. Mary J. Benjamin et al, other torts.

Christopher M. Rankin II v. Harry J. Irwin, other torts.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Leonard Holloway, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Austintown Precision Welding, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Tramaine M. Beck, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Destinee D. Bennefield, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Deana M. Bonetti, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jerry J. Branch, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kimberly A. Brant, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Renee L. Bullers, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Mark C. Bufwack, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Charles A. Callahan, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Tommie L. Cunningham, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Sergio U. DiPaolo, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. DM Excavating LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Edward Bolyard, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jessica M. Friend, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ronald A. Gardner, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Sam Gelinas Dolinsky, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Glam Candy Beaute Bar & Boutique, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Lori Harding, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Robert Harvey III, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Josh R. Host, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Russell Jobes, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Stacy Jusino, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jalela LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Daniel F. Kasula, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Oustin J. Leeworthy, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Lady Bugs Unlimited LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Teresa McBride, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Mandy Mauger, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Susan Reinhart, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. William Rhine, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Spot at the Top of the Hill Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Uplifted Standards LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Vapors Dream LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Walter F. Yeager Jr., money.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Rachael Winkleman, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Angela S. Fisher, money.

Mortgage Banc Corp. v. James P. Dambrogio, money.