Trumbull commissioners likely to OK $47M 2019 budget

WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners are likely to approve a $47 million 2019 budget in February, the same budget as this year, Auditor Adrian Biviano said today during the first day of county budget hearings.

Despite Trumbull County's loss of about $3 million in Medicaid-related sales taxes for 2019, the commissioners believe they will make it through 2019 without budget cuts.

But they have a lot of questions about whether Gov.-elect Mike DeWine will provide future replacement for the lost Medicaid tax funds and whether DeWine will return some of the state's rainy-day fund to the county.

Sheriff Paul Monroe, meanwhile, discussed with commissioners his plan to go out for proposals for medical services at the Trumbull County jail.

Monroe said one reason is that the current medical provider, Dr. Phillip Malvasi, has warned the sheriff that his rising cost for medical malpractice insurance will increase the amount he must charge the county for his services.