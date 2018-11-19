Trumbull Co. budget hearings underway


November 19, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners are likely to approve a $47 million 2019 budget in February, the same budget as this year, Auditor Adrian Biviano said today during the first day of county budget hearings.

Despite the county’s loss of about $3 million in Medicaid-related sales taxes for 2019, the commissioners believe they will make it through next year without budget cuts.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

