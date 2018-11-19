Truck, garage destroyed in morning Lordstown fire

LORDTOWN — A tractor-trailer truck and the garage where it was housed were destroyed in the 500 block of Brustetter Road west of Main Avenue in a 4 a.m. fire today.

A woman in the home, which was near the garage, escaped and was not injured. The home suffered some damage, but Lordstown firefighters extinguished the house fire before it destroyed the house, said Capt. Matt Minor of the Lordstown Fire Department.

No estimate was available this morning of the dollar loss to the home, garage and truck. The Weathersfield Fire Department assisted with the fire.

The Trumbull County Fire Investigative Unit is working to determine what started the fire, Minor said.