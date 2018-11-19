Record 43 Latinos to serve in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress will have a record 43 Latino members next year.

The number increased over the weekend after California Democrat Gil Cisneros defeated Republican Young Kim, who was trying to become the first Korean-American woman elected to the House.

The Hispanic delegation will be made up of 35 Democrats and eight Republicans in both chambers.

The 47-year-old Cisneros was a first-time candidate who once won a $266 million lottery jackpot. He was able to claim victory 11 days after the election in what had been the last undecided House contest in California.

He’ll represent the 39th District, which is based in northern Orange County and was once considered Republican holy ground. It’s currently held by Republican Rep. Ed Royce, who is retiring.