Pooper scooper says neighbor threw feces at her facade

BOARDMAN — A resident of Sciota Avenue reported that her neighbors threw dog feces at the side of her house Saturday evening, according to police reports.

The victim told police that her neighbors allow their dogs to poop in her front yard, despite the fact that she has confronted them about the issue.

When the victim’s husband discovered dog feces in their front yard Saturday afternoon, he placed the fences in a plastic bag and set it by the neighbors side door, police say.

The victim told police that a few hours later, the neighbor removed the feces from the bag and threw it at the victim’s house.

The police spoke with the suspect who admitted to throwing the feces but alleged that the victim has no way of proving that their dogs have been pooping in the victim’s yard.