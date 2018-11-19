Police investigating tampering of teachers' water bottles

BOARDMAN — An employee of St. Charles School reported Friday morning two teachers had their water bottles tampered with, according to police reports.

One told police she found her water bottle was filled with a cloudy liquid and smelled like liquid cleaner. She located an open jug of Mr. Clean in the cleaning closet that smelled like the liquid in her water bottle.

A second teacher retrieved his water bottle from the refrigerator and noticed that it “did not taste right,” he told police. Police collected the water bottles for testing.