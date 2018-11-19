More charges filed in dorm shooting

AKRON

Police say additional charges have been filed in the case of an apparent accidental shooting inside a dormitory at the University of Akron.

The Nov. 10 shooting wounded a 19-year-old man who was not a student. A 17-year-old boy who also was not a student was taken into custody and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm.

University of Akron Police Chief James Weber said Friday the 19-year-old has been charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. The chief says two 18-year-old students who lived in the dorm have been charged with obstructing official business after lying to police about knowing about a weapon in the dorm.

Sheriff: Inmate found unresponsive at jail dies

MANSFIELD

A sheriff says an inmate has been found unresponsive at a jail in Ohio and has died.

Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon said 37-year-old Joseph Breeze was found unresponsive at the county jail in Mansfield about 11 a.m. Saturday after another inmate told correctional officers something was wrong with Breeze.

Sheldon says correctional officers and medical staff administered treatment and Breeze was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the cause of Breeze’s cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Sheldon said Breeze was jailed Aug. 27 on a felony warrant charging probation violation.

Man charged with making threatening calls to high school

ELYRIA

An Ohio man has been charged with making threatening calls to a high school because police said he was mad at his girlfriend, a student.

Elyria city schools told police the district received three calls Sept. 14 from someone wanting to harm the high school. The school was locked down for more than an hour while police searched and cleared the area.

The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria reports a Lorain County grand jury indicted 18-year-old Javiaan Davis in connection with the threats. The paper says an indictment revealed Friday charges Davis with making a terroristic threat, inducing panic and making false alarms.

Man’s body found in yard

CLEVELAND

Police say the body of a man who was shot multiple times has been found in a yard in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said officers arrived at the scene about 8:30 a.m. Sunday and found the body of a man believed to be in his 20s. A police statement said the unidentified man had multiple gunshot wounds to his head and chest. Police said Sunday that they had not identified a suspect. Police said Sunday they had spoken to some neighbors in the area but hadn’t found any witnesses and had not identified a suspect.

Associated Press