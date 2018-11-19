Man stabbed in Boardman; girlfriend sought
Staff report
BOARDMAN
Boardman police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Shields Road that resulted from a domestic dispute.
The male victim walked from the site of the altercation to a Boardman gas station at the corner of Indianola Road and Market Street seeking help. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, although police said his condition is unknown. His girlfriend is charged with domestic violence, but has not yet been arrested. Police said the incident remains under investigation.
