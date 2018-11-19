Man in Boardman stabbed; police seek his girlfriend

BOARDMAN

Boardman police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Shields Road that resulted from a domestic dispute.

The male victim walked from the site of the altercation to a Boardman gas station at the corner of Indianola Road and Market Street seeking help. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, although police said his condition is unknown. His girlfriend is charged with domestic violence, but has not yet been arrested. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Car plows into home

WARREN

A car drove into to a home in the 800 block of Glenwood N.E. near Buena Vista and Mazda avenues N.E. at 8:46 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, the driver of the vehicle was shaken up and taken to the hospital, but no one else in the car was injured. It is not known how much damage was done to the home or if it was occupied.

Holiday parade set for Nov. 30 downtown

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s holiday parade and tree-lighting ceremony will take place Nov. 30. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. in Central Square. The parade starts at 6:30 on East Federal Street near Commerce Street and will finish on West Federal Street at Vindicator Square. The tree-lighting will take place immediately after, about 7:30 p.m.

Christmas on Farm planned in Poland

POLAND

Christmas on the Farm, a craft-and-gift market, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Molnar Farms, 3115 E. Western Reserve Road. Entry is free. The event will feature more than two dozen local artisan vendors with handcrafted gifts and decorations, including jewelry, handmade quilts, items created from hand-spun alpaca yarn, homemade goat’s milk soap, artwork, handcrafted treats and more.

Free holiday meal

YOUNGSTOWN

Food 4 Your Soul Mission Ministries will host a free Thanksgiving meal Tuesday at Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 7. For information, call 330-402-4073.

House fire in Bristol

BRISTOL

A house and garage fire at 1812 Hyde-Shaffer Road N.W. was reported to the Trumbull County 911 Center at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. A caller knocked on the residence to alert the owner about the fire; however the owner ran back into the burning structure and shut himself in, according to reports. It is not clear from the 911 report if the owner was rescued.