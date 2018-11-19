Man faces charges after incident at Boardman gas station

BOARDMAN — A man was arrested after a domestic violence incident Saturday evening at the Shell gas station on Market Street and is being held on a $35,750 bond, according to police reports.

Joshua Stearns, 26, of New Cumberland, West Va., was arguing with his girlfriend while she was driving him and their son and daughter home from the mall.

Stearns struck the victim, causing her face to swell and her glasses to break, according to police.

When she pulled into the Shell gas station, she ordered him out of the car, locked the doors and called 911. Stearns grabbed a gas pump nozzle and attempted to break the car window.

When police arrived, Stearns swore at and threatened officers and resisted arrest, police said. He complained of a pain from a previous injury and was transported to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

After being discharged, he was taken to the Mahoning County jail, where he is being held on a $35,750 bond pending his court appearance Tuesday morning.

Stearns faces charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, and four counts of retaliation.