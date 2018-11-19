Malvasi Sr. arrested on bail violation after son's hearing


November 19, 2018 at 12:22p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Michael Malvasi Sr. was arrested today on a bail violation in his federal gun case while attending a hearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for his son.

Malvasi, 56, of Canfield, pleaded guilty in September to being a felon in possession of a firearm after an unregistered machine gun was found in his home during a search by police.

The younger Malvasi was in court for a pretrial hearing on his aggravated vehicular homicide case for the death of a man in a crash in November 2017.

He is also accused of taking the body of the passenger who died in the crash to an urgent care facility and leaving him there.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$165900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$429000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$779500