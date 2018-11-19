Malvasi Sr. arrested on bail violation after son's hearing
YOUNGSTOWN — Michael Malvasi Sr. was arrested today on a bail violation in his federal gun case while attending a hearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for his son.
Malvasi, 56, of Canfield, pleaded guilty in September to being a felon in possession of a firearm after an unregistered machine gun was found in his home during a search by police.
The younger Malvasi was in court for a pretrial hearing on his aggravated vehicular homicide case for the death of a man in a crash in November 2017.
He is also accused of taking the body of the passenger who died in the crash to an urgent care facility and leaving him there.
