DRIVE IT HOME | Area leaders send message to GM

WARREN — Democrats, Republicans, labor leaders, local school district officials, business leaders and others gathered today at the United Auto Workers Local 1112 to launch a message they hope will catch the attention of General Motors: It’s time to drive it home.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, UAW Local 1112 and the Valley’s elected officials today launched “Drive It Home,” a campaign that seeks to secure the future of the GM Lordstown plant, where GM has laid off two out of three shifts in the last two years as sales of the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze compact car have declined.

Hundreds of people packed the UAW hall for today’s kickoff, at which numerous union and elected officials spoke.

Among them was U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat; U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th; and U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th.

Ohio Secretary of State and Lieutenant Governor-elect Jon Husted also was present. Husted said he and Governor-elect Mike DeWine hope to meet with GM executives shortly after they take office in January.

The event ended with closing remarks from UAW Local 1112 President David Green, who asked the audience: “What are we going to do?”

“Drive it home,” the crowd shouted in unison.