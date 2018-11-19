Schiavoni and Boccieri say they aren’t necessarily done with politics

By David Skolnick

YOUNGSTOWN

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni and state Rep. John Boccieri, whose terms in the General Assembly end Dec. 31, say they aren’t necessarily finished with politics.

Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, couldn’t run this year for re-election to the Senate because of the state’s term-limits law. He unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor.

Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, sought Schiavoni’s Senate seat. He lost the Nov. 6 election to Republican Michael Rulli of Salem.

As for his political future, Schiavoni said: “I think there will be opportunities. I don’t know what will happen. But if I can do something meaningful and impactful and helpful in politics, I’ll do it.”

Had Rich Cordray, the failed Democratic nominee for governor, won, Schiavoni said he would have probably joined his administration.

Cordray “and I never had a conversation in which he said, ‘Joe, I want you to be this,’ but he said that he appreciated my work and wanted me to part of his team.”

Schiavoni has been an attorney since 2004 and will focus his attention on his law practice.

Schiavoni was initially appointed to replace Boccieri in the state Senate, effective Jan. 1, 2009, after the latter resigned to serve in the U.S. House. Schiavoni beat 12 other candidates after the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus initially rejected the top three recommendations of the Mahoning County Democratic Party.

“This job just kind of happened,” he said.

He was elected in 2010 and 2014, running unopposed in his final term.

As for his major accomplishments in the state Senate, Schiavoni said he’s proud that he was one of the leaders in the 2011 fight to defeat Senate Bill 5 that would have restricted collective bargaining rights for public employees. He also points to work he did to expand land banks throughout the state, a clean water initiative that helped the Mahoning River and efforts to expand broadband to rural areas of the state.

“I’m most proud of the work I’ve done to help constituents on everyday issues,” Schiavoni said.

Boccieri said his loss to Rulli by about 6,000 votes was a tough defeat. He won Mahoning County by about 7,000 votes, but lost Columbiana County by about 13,000 votes.

“This was a difficult race,” he said. “There was such a negative campaign run from the Columbus political machine. I accept I didn’t get the votes in Columbiana County. It’s been an honor to serve.”

Boccieri was first elected to the Ohio House in 2000. He won re-election in 2002 and 2004 before being elected to the state Senate in 2006 and then to a seat in the U.S. House in 2008, losing re-election in 2010. He was out of politics until he was appointed in September 2015 to fill a state House vacancy, and was re-elected in 2016.

While the recent loss stings, when asked if he would get back into politics, Boccieri said, “I haven’t ruled anything out in the future.”

But for now, he’ll continue his jobs as a pilot in the Air Force Reserves and for United Airlines.

A lieutenant colonel in the reserves, Boccieri said his goal is to be promoted to full colonel.

Boccieri said he’s proud of what he’s accomplished as an elected official including the Military Injury Relief Fund, which allows a tax-form checkoff to assist injured soldiers; helping to establish Eastern Gateway Community College in Youngstown; and passing safe drinking-water legislation after the Sebring lead problem.