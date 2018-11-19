Couple killed in crash driving to their wedding
HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a couple killed in a fiery chain reaction crash while driving to their wedding in Pittsburgh.
State police say 35-year-old Kathryn Schurtz and her fiance, Joseph Kearny, were driving on Interstate 78 on Wednesday when they encountered heavy traffic from an earlier crash. Police say a tractor-trailer was unable to stop and pushed the couple’s vehicle into another tractor-trailer. Their vehicle and two trucks caught fire.
Schurtz lived in Jersey City, New Jersey, and was head of platform partnerships for Oracle Data Cloud in New York City. No information is available for Kearny.
Her obituary says Schurtz “will be remembered for her voracious appetite for reading, love of cooking, and trailblazing new adventures with Joseph.”
Her funeral will take place Tuesday.
