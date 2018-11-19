CALIFORNIA FIRES | 1,500 buildings burned since Nov. 8

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The number of buildings destroyed by Southern California’s huge wildfire has risen to 1,500.

Fire officials also report Monday that the count of damaged buildings is now at 341.

Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol the 151-square-mile burn area in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The fire erupted Nov. 8 and was swept by powerful winds through suburbs and wilderness, killing three people and forcing thousands to flee.

Repopulation of evacuated areas continued through the weekend and containment lines were completed around 94 percent of the scorched area.

Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, and the National Weather Service warns there could be mudslides and rock slides.