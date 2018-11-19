Boardman PD investigates Sunday night stabbing

BOARDMAN — A man was stabbed Sunday night at an apartment on Shields Road, according to police reports.

He entered the Shell gas station on Market Street at about 5 p.m. seeking help. He had an open wound on the lower left side of his back and was bleeding heavily, police said.

The victim told police that his girlfriend stabbed him in an argument that turned physical. He explained that, in addition to stabbing him, she punched him in the face and scratched his neck and face.

Police went to the suspect's residence on Shields Road and found a knife outside and noted blood on the doorknob. When no one answered at the residence, police gained entry by kicking in the door but did not find any suspects.

The victim was transported to Mercy Health Youngstown for treatment.

Police signed charges against the suspect for domestic violence and felonious assault.