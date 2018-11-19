Boardman PD arrests Campbell man on drug charges

BOARDMAN — A Campbell man was arrested for marijuana trafficking Friday night at an OVI checkpoint on South Avenue, according to police reports.

When police searched the car of Jose Carrion-Rivera, 21, they found individually baggies of marijuana, packs of a narcotic, additional containers of marijuana and a scale.

Carrion-Rivera was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana, two counts of drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.