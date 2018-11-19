Betras calls for Columbiana Co. GOP chairman's resignation

YOUNGSTOWN — Columbiana County GOP Chairman David Johnson rebuffed calls for his resignation today after sharing a Facebook meme calling California’s Camp and Woolsey fires “God’s punishment to liberal California.”

Johnson’s Sunday Facebook post, which depicts a landscape ablaze with the caption “Hell on Earth, brought to you by the liberals in California,” prompted Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman David Betras to call for Johnson’s resignation as Columbiana County GOP chairman and vice-chairman of the county’s Board of Elections in a news release.

