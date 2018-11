Agenda Tuesday

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Newton Township trustees, special meeting, 2 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

Brookfield school board, 7 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road SE.

Youngstown Community School, curriculum committee meeting, 8 a.m., 50 Essex St.

Mahoning County commissioners, budget and/or staff meetings, 9 and 11 a.m., administration building, second floor, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Jackson Township trustees, 6 p.m., 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

