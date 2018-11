10-year-old goes for 'joy ride' in stolen car

BOARDMAN — A 10-year-old boy stole his mother’s boyfriend’s car and ran away from his home at Ron Joy Place Friday night, according to police reports.

The youth returned home while police investigated the incident. He told them he “decided to go for a joy ride.”

He was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and unruly juvenile. He will receive a court date.