YPD investigates city's 21st homicide of 2018
YOUNGSTOWN — City police are investigating the city's 21st homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death about 1 a.m. today in a car that was in a field off of Bennington Avenue on the East Side.
A police spokesman said he had no other information to release.
The death is the eighth homicide in the city since Oct. 25.
In 2017, Youngstown had 28 homicides.
