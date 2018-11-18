YPD investigates city's 21st homicide of 2018


November 18, 2018 at 3:37p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City police are investigating the city's 21st homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death about 1 a.m. today in a car that was in a field off of Bennington Avenue on the East Side.

A police spokesman said he had no other information to release.

The death is the eighth homicide in the city since Oct. 25.

In 2017, Youngstown had 28 homicides.

